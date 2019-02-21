Local

Photos: See the snow and hail around San Luis Obispo County

By Kaytlyn Leslie

February 21, 2019 07:10 PM

Watch it snow, sleet and hail in San Luis Obispo County during a storm

San Luis Obispo County was pounded with hail, sleet and even some snow on February 21, 2019.
By
Up Next
San Luis Obispo County was pounded with hail, sleet and even some snow on February 21, 2019.
By

In case you missed it, San Luis Obispo County was hit with a brief spurt of extreme winter weather on Thursday, as hail, sleet and even some snow fell on the region.

Below are some of the best pictures of the storm from our readers around the county.

022119Trc-100.jpeg
The view from Terrace Hill, where it began hailing and raining in the early evening, forming a rainbow over the hillside.
Mark Nakamura

022119Trc-101.jpeg
The view from Terrace Hill in San Luis Obispo, where it began hailing and raining in the early evening.
Mark Nakamura

52426878_10157034710859487_8714796850437160960_o.jpg
Snow and hail falling near Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.
John Lindsey

snow monterey.JPG
Snow was spotted in front of the Peach Tree Inn on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon.
Courtesy of Matthew Wilkins


IMG_4892.jpg
Hail blocks out the view at the 9th hole of San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Mitchell J. Wolf.

drone2.JPG
Drone footage of the hail covering the ground in Arroyo Grande at Doggie Do Good on Summit Station.
Caleb Sandberg


88753e6b14b94ade9856553a25d7983c.jpeg.jpg
Hail on the ground at Trilogy at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
Caroline Wakefield

image1 (2).jpeg
Hail covers a hillside off Highway 101 between Oceano and Nipomo.
Isaac Feldman


52708413_1966713076772599_7975357125931040768_n.jpg
Hail completely covers a residential area of Nipomo, California.
Bruce Sundberg

IMG_1202.JPG
Sleet and hail falling in The Village of Arroyo Grande.
Ayslyn Leslie

img_8584 (1).jpg
Snow falling behind a palm tree on Albert Drive in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Steven Marx

022119Trc-106a.jpg
A rainbow appeared during Thursday’s sudden hail storm in San Luis Obispo in this view from Terrace Hill.
Mark Nakamura

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

weather

weather

california

national

Kaytlyn Leslie

Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.

  Comments  