Photos: See the snow and hail around San Luis Obispo County

In case you missed it, San Luis Obispo County was hit with a brief spurt of extreme winter weather on Thursday, as hail, sleet and even some snow fell on the region.

Below are some of the best pictures of the storm from our readers around the county.

The view from Terrace Hill, where it began hailing and raining in the early evening, forming a rainbow over the hillside. Mark Nakamura

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

The view from Terrace Hill in San Luis Obispo, where it began hailing and raining in the early evening. Mark Nakamura

Snow and hail falling near Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo. John Lindsey

Snow was spotted in front of the Peach Tree Inn on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon. Courtesy of Matthew Wilkins

Hail blocks out the view at the 9th hole of San Luis Obispo Country Club. Mitchell J. Wolf.

Drone footage of the hail covering the ground in Arroyo Grande at Doggie Do Good on Summit Station. Caleb Sandberg

Hail on the ground at Trilogy at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo. Caroline Wakefield

Hail covers a hillside off Highway 101 between Oceano and Nipomo. Isaac Feldman

Hail completely covers a residential area of Nipomo, California. Bruce Sundberg

Sleet and hail falling in The Village of Arroyo Grande. Ayslyn Leslie

Snow falling behind a palm tree on Albert Drive in San Luis Obispo, CA. Steven Marx