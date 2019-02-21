Snow in SLO! Hail, sleet and more winter weather arrive on the Central Coast

It’s official: Snow has been spotted in San Luis Obispo County.

The county of San Luis Obispo tweeted pictures of snow falling in San Luis Obispo and on Highway 101 at the Cuesta Grade at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy hail and some sleet were also reported in areas around the county, including Arroyo Grande and Nipomo.

The county was expected to get a “good dusting” of snow early Thursday morning as a winter storm pushed through much of California, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.

Snowflakes were even spotted in perennially sunny Los Angeles early Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported, as well as other spots throughout California.

At first, it looked as though San Luis Obispo County had missed its chance at a winter wonderland, but by early evening what many people identified as snow had begun falling briefly in select parts of the region.

Lindsey told The Tribune that most places around the county had received just a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch of rain by Thursday afternoon.

That will likely change as the rest of the storm moves through.

Dry weather is expected through Monday, Lindsey said, but a weather system may deliver a few rain showers on Sunday.

Early next week, a “prominent” low-pressure system could bring a plume of subtropical moisture into California, which could bring moderate to heavy rain across the Central Coast through the middle of next week, Lindsey said. And the wet weather could continue past that.

“The first week of March is looking pretty wet,” Lindsey said, cautioning that he is relying on long-range forecast models that are subject to change.



