Love to read? Huge SLO book sale will offer great deals on 24,000 titles

By David Middlecamp

March 04, 2019 12:00 AM

Volunteers sort donated books in preparation for the San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library 40th annual Book Sale on March 7, 8, and 9 at the Veterans Memorial Building. Most books are $1.25 per inch.
Reading entertainment will be priced with a ruler at the 40th annual Friends of the Library Book Sale this week.

Experienced shoppers bring sturdy bags to browse the more than 24,000 titles at the largest book sale on the Central Coast.

Books, music and movies are featured, with books priced at $1.25 per inch and CDs and DVDs at $2 each.

The sale will run Thursday to Saturday at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Ave.

Thursday’s sale is for members only. Memberships can be purchased at the door for $10 individual or $20 family.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

