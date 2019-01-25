SLO author of ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’ suing for defamation over #MeToo accusations

San Luis Obispo author Jay Asher, who wrote “Thirteen Reasons Why,” is suing his former writers group for defamation after his ousting last year in the midst of sexual harassment accusations.





Asher — whose young adult book series became a popular Netflix show — said in a news release Friday that Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators Executive Director Lin Oliver made false statements in February 2018 when she told media that the group had investigated and found evidence Asher “violated the SCBWI code of conduct in regard to harassment.”

Oliver told the Associated Press at the time that Asher was banned from the organization in 2017, though his ousting only came to mainstream attention during the #MeToo movement.

Asher said in his lawsuit that he did not violate the society’s code of conduct and that no investigation was launched into the alleged harassment.

“The executive director of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators made reckless and false statements about me to the news media, greatly harming my family, career and reputation,” he said in a statement Friday. “I do not condone harassment of any sort and have spent my entire career standing up for its victims, so these statements were devastating.”

Asher is suing the group for an undisclosed sum for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles to set the record straight,” he wrote. “Ms. Oliver’s statements were completely false, and I look forward to proving that in court.”

The exact extent of the allegations is still unclear.

After complaints against him arose last February, Asher — who was married at the time, but no longer — said he had multiple affairs with consenting adults that ended years before.

He said the allegations arose when those relationships went bad.

According to the lawsuit, anonymous emails were sent to SCBWI representatives in April 2017 alleging that Asher was using the organization to “lure women sexually,” and had intimidated seven female members into not speaking of his behavior through threats.

Asher denies those claims, and in his lawsuit said that two more emails later in 2017 from women identifying themselves as among that group of seven disputed the original emails’ accusations.

During this time, Asher said he was in contact with SCBWI representatives, and that no action was taken to investigate the claims, according to the lawsuit. He was also not removed from the group as Oliver told the media, Asher said.

The lawsuit claims the society’s response to the allegations damaged the author’s career through canceled book tours and speaking engagements, dramatically decreased book sales and exclusion from the Netflix series.

Asher was also dropped by his literary agent soon after the allegations arose, according to previous Tribune reports.

Asher is claiming emotional damages from the organization’s response.

“It further exposes plaintiff to hatred, contempt, ridicule and obloquy at the height of the #MeToo movement,” read the lawsuit. “The conduct of defendants and each of them, as set forth above, was so extreme and outrageous that it exceeded the boundaries of human decency and was beyond pale of conduct tolerated in a civilized society.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that Andrew Baum, a lawyer for Oliver and the SCBWI, said both “reject and will vigorously defend against Asher’s claims.” Attempts by The Tribune to reach Asher for comment were unsuccessful Friday.

The news organization reported that Oliver declined to comment further on the lawsuit.



