Multiple power outages in Paso Robles affecting more than 1,000 PG&E customers

By Gabby Ferreira

February 06, 2019 08:13 AM

Three power outages in Paso Robles are affecting more than 1,000 PG&E customers, according to PG&E’s outage map.

The first outage began at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and is affecting 309 people in the area of Linne Road, PG&E said. As of 8 a.m., PG&E was investigating the cause of the outage.

The second outage happened at 1:22 a.m. and is affecting 725 people just north of the Linne Road area, in a swath that covers parts of Union Road and Geneseo Road, according to PG&E. The company said they are investigating the outage as of 8 a.m.

The third outage, which began at 3:21 a.m., is affecting 166 people from around and south of Highway 46 and Branch Road, according to PG&E. As of 8 a.m., PG&E was investigating the cause of that outage as well.

Additional information was not immediately available.

