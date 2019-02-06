Ice on Highway 101 and other roads causes multiple crashes in the North County

Update, 8:40 a.m.

A 4-vehicle crash has been reported on southbound Highway 101 at the summit of the Cuesta Grade, according to the CHP’s incident information log. A 4-vehicle crash has also been reported in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade.





Collisions have also been reported on northbound Highway 101 at the Santa Barbara Road off ramp in Atascadero and in the 4300 block of Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita.

Original story:

Be careful if you’re commuting from the North County this morning.

Highway 101 between Curbaril Avenue and San Diego Way in Atascadero is covered in ice, the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Wednesday morning.

At about 8 a.m., the CHP reported that traffic on northbound Highway 101 is backed up south of Santa Barbara Road, and the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed between Santa Barbara Road and San Diego Way due to icy conditions.

There have been 8 crashes in the area as of 6:30 a.m., the CHP said, and crashes are still occurring.





“Please slow down!!” the agency wrote. In a separate tweet, the CHP said crashes were not limited to the freeway, and were also happening on county roads.

As of 7:40 a.m., crashes were reported on southbound Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Road off ramp, O’Donovan Road and Highway 58 in the Creston area and northbound Highway 101 at the San Diego Way off ramp, according to the CHP’s incident information log.

According to Caltrans, the left lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed at San Diego Way due to black ice.

Additional information was not immediately available.