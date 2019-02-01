Santa Barbara airport adding direct flights to Sacramento — for the first time since 2010

Central Coast residents can forget about the hours of driving and traffic it normally takes to get to California’s capital city: Contour Airlines, a national low-cost carrier, announced Thursday it will launch direct flights between Santa Barbara and Sacramento this spring.

The flights, which will be on 30-seat jets, are expected to be daily or six days a week, Sacramento International Airport officials said.

The Contour flights will take about 1 hour, 20 minutes of travel time.

Given a normal drive to Sacramento from San Luis Obispo takes about 4 1/2 hours — and the drive to Santa Barbara takes about an hour and one half — the new flight will cut about an hour and a half of travel time for San Luis Obispo County residents hoping to travel to the capital.

“This new route is a great opportunity for us to restore service to an important intra-California market that has gone unserved since August 2010,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento airports director. “This convenient nonstop service will appeal to business and leisure travelers alike and is a great option for quick getaways to the Central Coast.”

Flights will begin April 16, according to the carrier.

Tennessee-based Contour also will increase flights from Santa Barbara to Oakland and Las Vegas in May.

Initial fares will be $99 each way.

Horizon Air last flew between Sacramento and Santa Barbara, but stopped in 2010.