Semi-truck and SUV collision blocks Highway 101 traffic in Paso Robles

Just in time for the after-work rush, a collision involving a semi-trailer truck and an SUV was blocking traffic on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Friday evening.

According to CHP, the collision occurred on northbound Highway 101, near the South Spring Street off-ramp.

A total of four vehicles could be involved in the accident, according to police scanner traffic. The vehicles were blocking the fast and slow lanes, but have been moved to allow for one-lane traffic.

An ambulance is en route to the scene.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Drivers are advised to to use caution in the area.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: @CHP_Templeton is responding to a call of a traffic collision on N/B US-101 near the South Spring Street off ramp. Initial reports have an SUV versus a commercial Big Rig. Please be careful as you approach this area. pic.twitter.com/EV1f6D0OkR — CHPTempleton (@CHP_Templeton) January 26, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.