Semi-truck and SUV collision blocks Highway 101 traffic in Paso Robles

By Kaytlyn Leslie

January 25, 2019 04:54 PM

Just in time for the after-work rush, a collision involving a semi-trailer truck and an SUV was blocking traffic on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Friday evening.

According to CHP, the collision occurred on northbound Highway 101, near the South Spring Street off-ramp.

A total of four vehicles could be involved in the accident, according to police scanner traffic. The vehicles were blocking the fast and slow lanes, but have been moved to allow for one-lane traffic.

An ambulance is en route to the scene.

Drivers are advised to to use caution in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kaytlyn Leslie

Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.

