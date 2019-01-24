Highway 41 closed between Atascadero and Morro Bay after car crashes into a pole

Highway 41 is closed between Atascadero and Morro Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 3:20 a.m., a gray Mazda went off the highway and crashed into a pole near Old Morro Road, according to the CHP’s incident information log. No one was seriously hurt in the crash, but the pole and live wires fell across the road, according to the CHP.

As of 7:20 a.m., Highway 41 is closed in Atascadero at San Gabriel Road, and closed at Highway 1 in Morro Bay, the CHP said.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.