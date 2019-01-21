Police respond to rollover crash in SLO

San Luis Obispo police responded to a rollover crash at Johnson Avenue and Cedar Court, the department said in a tweet early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m., according to police Sgt. Robert Cudworth. The vehicle, a silver Lexus SUV, rolled onto its side with a woman inside.

Cudworth said he was unsure of the extent of the woman’s injuries, but said they were “minor, if anything” and that she was not taken to the hospital.

A brick wall was damaged as a result of the crash, Cudworth said. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.