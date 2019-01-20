Skateboarder killed in Friday night crash in Nipomo

A skateboarder was killed in a Friday night crash in Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 6:10 p.m., 30-year-old Miguel Cuevas of Nipomo was driving a 2007 Toyota car south in the southbound lane of Frontage Road at about 40 mph, the CHP said.

At the same time, 24-year-old Matthew Diaz of Nipomo was riding a skateboard north in the southbound lane of Frontage Road.

Cuevas couldn’t see Diaz heading toward him and his car collided with Diaz, the CHP said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, Diaz was receiving medical treatment, according to the CHP. Cuevas remained at the scene and spoke to officers.

Diaz died as a result of his injuries, the CHP said.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, the CHP said. The crash is under investigation.