Plan for these weekend road closures ahead of Women’s March in downtown SLO

By Nick Wilson

January 17, 2019 05:22 PM

By
Several streets in downtown San Luis Obispo will be closed to traffic and parking for Saturday’s Women’s March.

City officials expect about 2,000 people to attend the annual event, organized by Womens’ March San Luis Obispo.

Parts of several main thoroughfares in the downtown area will be off-limits during the Women’s March, according to a city news release.

Closed streets include parts of Pismo, Osos and Buchon streets, along with sections of other connectors to downtown such as Garden, Morro and Chorro streets.

The Women’s March begins at 9 a.m. with a rally at Mitchell Park, followed by a march that will loop from the park to Osos, Higuera, Broad and Marsh streets.

Women's March088.JPG
A protester holds a sign at the San Luis Obispo Women's March in January 2017.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The theme of the 2019 Women’s March event is “Truth to Power,” referring to a record-breaking year of women running for office and speaking out against perpetrators of sexual violence.

“The Women’s March organizers have been very good about coordinating with us and helping us ensure safety,” San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Jeff Smith said. “We’ll have additional police personnel on hand to monitor the rally and bring more resources on if the numbers are higher than expected.”

Stand-by help from other area public safety agencies will be available, San Luis Obispo officials said.

Street closures on Osos and Pismo are scheduled to stay in effect until noon Saturday but could be opened as soon as the march ends, according to police.

The following streets will be no parking, tow away zones from 7 a.m. to as late as 3 p.m. Satyrdat:

Higuera Street from Santa Rosa to Broad streets

Marsh Street from Santa Rosa to Broad strees

Morro, Chorro, Garden and Broad streets between Higuera and Marsh streets

Osos Street from Monterey to Buchon street

Pismo Street between Santa Rosa and Osos streets

Higuera, Marsh and Broad streets will remain open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic only until the 15 minutes prior to the march.

“The city is committed to opening streets as soon as it is safe to do so,” the release said. “The public should plan on using Nipomo, Palm and Santa Rosa as primary detours around the event.”

