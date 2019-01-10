Water line breaks in downtown San Luis Obispo, partially closing road

A water line break in the 1700 block of Broad Street has closed the road between Leff and Church streets, according to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department.

Crews are working to repair the line and hope to reopen the road by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the city said. Detours have been set up.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is the second water line break in San Luis Obispo this week. On Monday, a water main broke at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Mill Street, causing road closures and traffic delays.

San Luis Obispo has a lot of clay soils that are expansive in nature, according to Aaron Floyd, the city’s deputy director of the Utilities Department.

For instance, if there is a small rock against a line, heavy rain will cause the soil to expand and cause that rock to push on the pipe and eventually create a pinhole leak in the line.