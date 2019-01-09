Local

You can get through airport security lines faster. Here’s how to sign up in SLO

By Monica Vaughan

January 09, 2019 11:41 AM

San Luis Obispo to Dallas-Fort Worth flights will be offered soon

Chuck Davison President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL talks about the economic impacts of expanded airline service to Dallas-Fort Worth from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport next year.
By
Up Next
Chuck Davison President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL talks about the economic impacts of expanded airline service to Dallas-Fort Worth from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport next year.
By

If you want to get through the security line faster at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport — and all other airports — here’s your opportunity.

IdentoGo, a partner of the federal Transportation Security Administration, will visit the San Luis Obispo airport in January to help travelers register for the TSA Precheck program, which lets you go through expedited security screening at airports across the country, the airport said in a news release Wednesday.

While the San Luis Obispo airport doesn’t have a separate Precheck lane yet, officials said members of the Precheck program can get through the security process faster there because they’ll be able to keep on light jackets, shoes and belts, and keep their laptops and compliant liquids in their bags through security checks.

IdentoGo will be at the San Luis Obispo airport to register people Jan. 22 through Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and on Feb. 1, 9 a.m. to noon.

Want to sign up? Plan to bring a government-issued photo identification with proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. You’ll be asked to complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. 

A TSA website says enrollment for precheck costs $85 and lasts for five years.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit universalenroll.dhs.gov and select San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport as your location.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

local

local

local

Monica Vaughan

Monica Vaughan reports on the environment and how San Luis Obispo County government decisions affect you. A sixth-generation Californian, she previously covered crime and justice in the Sacramento Valley and is a graduate of the University of Oregon journalism school.

  Comments  