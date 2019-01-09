You can get through airport security lines faster. Here’s how to sign up in SLO

If you want to get through the security line faster at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport — and all other airports — here’s your opportunity.

IdentoGo, a partner of the federal Transportation Security Administration, will visit the San Luis Obispo airport in January to help travelers register for the TSA Precheck program, which lets you go through expedited security screening at airports across the country, the airport said in a news release Wednesday.

While the San Luis Obispo airport doesn’t have a separate Precheck lane yet, officials said members of the Precheck program can get through the security process faster there because they’ll be able to keep on light jackets, shoes and belts, and keep their laptops and compliant liquids in their bags through security checks.

IdentoGo will be at the San Luis Obispo airport to register people Jan. 22 through Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and on Feb. 1, 9 a.m. to noon.

Want to sign up? Plan to bring a government-issued photo identification with proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. You’ll be asked to complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process.

A TSA website says enrollment for precheck costs $85 and lasts for five years.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit universalenroll.dhs.gov and select San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport as your location.