Shark attacks surfer at Montaña de Oro

A surfer was attacked by a shark at Sandspit Beach at Montaña de Oro State Park near Los Osos on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A photo of a board with a half-ring of teeth marks was posted on the Instagram account for the local surfing organization Still Frothy, showing some of the damage.

Corbett Horn, a manager at Central Coast Surfboards, said he spoke with a friend who was surfing near the attack Tuesday who said the shark came from behind and grabbed the surfer by one of his feet.

“I wasn’t a first-hand witness,” Horn told The Tribune by phone. “But I was told he was able to shove it off with his other foot. He got cleaned up, and he’s getting some stitches now.”





Horn said the surfer is a Cal Poly student who has surfed at the beach multiple times over the past couple of years, but he didn’t know his name.

“I just posted on Instagram to let people know he’s okay, based on what I heard,” Horn said. “Before this happened, I was actually thinking of surfing out there today.”

Horn said he thinks the incident took place late this morning or around noon.





Becka Kelly, a Morro Bay Harbor Patrol supervisor, said no local agency directly responded to the incident, but that State Parks found out about it and was going to the hospital to interview the surfer.

“We’re still finding out at this, but I’ve been told they’re going to the hospital to talk to him,” Kelly said.

Horn said other surfers have spotted sharks at the Sandspit, though he hasn’t seen one there personally, and that August through March tends to be the season for them.