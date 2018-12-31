Local

Pismo Beach apartment fire destroys unit, displaces residents

By Lindsey Holden

December 31, 2018 01:08 PM

Two Pismo Beach residents were left homeless after their apartment was destroyed in a Sunday night structure fire.

Fire crews were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to an apartment building at 423 Westpoint Drive, said Chris Elms, a Cal Fire spokesman.

The unit on fire was on the middle level of the building, between garages on the ground floor and another row of units toward the top of the structure, Elms said.

Two residents were home at the time of the fire, and one was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, he said. Residents living on the top floor of the building were also evacuated, Elms said.

The apartment that caught fire was destroyed, and the unit above sustained some smoke damage, he said. Fire crews cleared the scene of the blaze at 11:23 p.m.

City officials are assessing the structural integrity of the building to make sure it’s inhabitable, Elms said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lindsey Holden

