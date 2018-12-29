Crews battling ‘fully involved’ mobile home fire north of Avila Beach

Firefighters are battling a “fully involved” triple-wide mobile home fire in See Canyon north of Avila Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire was dispatched about 3 p.m. to 2322 Black Walnut Road to the 3,500-square-foot structure. Cal Fire said in a tweet that propane tanks were a hazard and electrical lines were down nearby, but a new vegetation fire was unlikely.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.