Local

Fire burns family’s home near Paso Robles

By Monica Vaughan

December 28, 2018 01:32 PM

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles Fire Department fight flames at home between Paso Robles and San Miguel on the night of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles Fire Department fight flames at home between Paso Robles and San Miguel on the night of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles Fire Department fight flames at home between Paso Robles and San Miguel on the night of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo

A fire destroyed parts of a large home near Highway 101 between Paso Robles and San Miguel on Thursday night.

Cal Fire arrived at the scene 11 minutes after firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Woodland Road at 8:44 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

Nearly a third of the 3,000 square-foot, two-story home was engulfed in flames at one point during the battle, according to a Cal Fire post on Twitter.

The fire was extinguished with the help of the Paso Robles Fire Departmen, Cal Fire said, and the scene was cleared by 11:32 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

local

local

  Comments  