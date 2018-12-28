Fire burns family’s home near Paso Robles

A fire destroyed parts of a large home near Highway 101 between Paso Robles and San Miguel on Thursday night.

Cal Fire arrived at the scene 11 minutes after firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Woodland Road at 8:44 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

Nearly a third of the 3,000 square-foot, two-story home was engulfed in flames at one point during the battle, according to a Cal Fire post on Twitter.

The fire was extinguished with the help of the Paso Robles Fire Departmen, Cal Fire said, and the scene was cleared by 11:32 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.