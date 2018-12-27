Body of missing California Men’s Colony psychologist found in SLO

San Luis Obispo police on Thursday discovered the body of a man reported missing since Dec. 13.

At about 11:57 am Thursday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Granada and Empleo Street and found Barry MacTarnaghan deceased inside the car.

Police say there were no signs of foul play, and the family has been contacted by San Luis Obispo police detectives.

A police sergeant confirmed Thursday afternoon that MacTarnaghan’s death was the result of suicide.

MacTarnaghan, 49, was a clinical psychologist at the California Men’s Colony.