Want free pizza? The new Arroyo Grande Blaze is giving away free pies

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza has opened in Arroyo Grande.

The restaurant chain, which specializes in “fast artisanal pizza,” opened its newest Central Coast location on Thursday. The new Arroyo Grande restaurant features a 2,800-square-foot open kitchen and restaurant with interior seating for 80, plus an outside patio, according to a news release.

It’s located in the former Payless Shoes spot at 1168 W. Branch St. in the Five Cities Center next to Walmart.

“We are excited to open our fifth restaurant in the Central Coast market and we are pleased to be a part of the wonderful community culture of Arroyo Grande,” Blaze franchisee Martha Olmos said in the release.

The other Blaze locations are in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

To celebrate the opening of the Arroyo Grande restaurant, customers who visit the new spot between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday will get a free build-your-own-pizza.

Blaze has an open kitchen format that lets customers “customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own,” according to the release. Gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free and nut-free options are available for those with dietary restrictions.