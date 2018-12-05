Paso Robles pedestrian seriously injured in car crash

A man was seriously injured in Paso Robles on Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while walking in the roadway.

Paso Robles police received a call about 7 p.m. reporting a pedestrian in the street on North River Road just north of Union Road, according to Cmdr. Caleb Davis.

While officers were en route to the area, police received another call reporting the man had been struck by a vehicle, Davis said.

The man sustained major injuries in the crash and was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton for treatment.

The driver involved in the crash stopped the vehicle after hitting the man and cooperated with police when they arrived on scene, Davis said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, Davis said. The speed at which the driver was traveling likely didn’t play a role in the incident, he said.