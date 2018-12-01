SLO to install new security cameras at Mission Plaza and 2 local parks

The San Luis Obispo City Council has approved spending $60,000 to buy and install permanent security cameras in Mission Plaza, Meadow Park and Mitchell Park.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with planning the installations to help monitor public safety, particularly at numerous events at those locations throughout the year, according to a city staff report.

“Some of these events can draw crowds into the thousands, creating a public safety need for video monitoring to protect life and property,” the staff report stated.

The Police Department currently uses 10 camera systems in a variety of locations throughout the city, including in a permanently mounted position covering the Mission Adobe and public bathrooms. But more surveillance is needed to cover the Mission area, city officials said.

“Currently, staff is working to develop a plan to install two poles in the Mission Plaza to provide a suitable location to mount two new permanent cameras,” the staff report noted. “The poles are planned to be 15 to 20 feet tall to provide the necessary sight lines and prevent tampering.”

In addition to Mission Plaza, one new camera will also be installed at both Meadow Park and Mitchell Park, which “have experienced several problems due to adverse behavior in the area,” city officials wrote.

The cost for the cameras is about $32,000 and the rest of the money will go to installation, city officials said.

Once the project plan is complete, staff will present it to the Parks and Recreation Commission before implementation. The money for the cameras is coming from carryover funds from the 2017-18 budget.