Video: Caught on camera stealing plants — Grover Beach police searching for thieves

Using “the cover of darkness,” two women allegedly stole plants from the yard an apartment complex in Grover Beach in the early morning hours this week, police said.

Their actions, however, were not hidden in the night.

A security camera caught the shrub snatchers in the act in the 200 block of South 9th Street — and now, The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying the plant-loving pair or their supposed get-away car.

The video, posted on the department’s Facebook page, shows two women walking on a sidewalk next to a car stopped in the road.

One woman pauses and looks around before bending over and reaching for a plant. The video ends before it shows her taking it, but police say they stole multiple plants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kelly Cook at 805-473-4511 or email kcook@gbpd.org.