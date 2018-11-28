Rainy weather delays Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg

Citing rainy and windy weather taking aim at the Central Coast this week, officials have announced the Falcon 9 rocket and its collection of satellites will have to wait a few more days to launch.

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket most recently had been set to carry its cargo of 64 satellites on Wednesday morning from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

The payload for Spaceflight Industries has been dubbed SSO-A and SmallSat Express.

But with a rainy windy storm headed to the Central Coast, the team decided to stand down.

“The SpaceX Falcon 9 SSO-A launch is delayed due to weather,” Vandenberg officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Announcement of a new launch was pending approval.

Meanwhile, the launch time for the Dec. 7 departure of United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base has been released.

The team will target a liftoff for 8:19 p.m. Dec. 7 to place a top -secret payload into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Due to the clandestine cargo, the length of the launch opportunity will remain classified.

