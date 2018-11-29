SLO County libraries add a valuable resource — and it could help you find a new career

Public libraries in San Luis Obispo County offer more than free books these days — and they just added another valuable new resource.

Ever heard of Lynda.com?

It’s an online video library with more than 12,000 educational courses that can teach you new skills — everything from photography and coding to money-management and business skills. The site has gotten rave reviews for high-quality and easy-to-understand lessons. It usually costs about $25 a month.

Now, you can gain access to it for free with a San Luis Obispo County library card. It can be used to gain new skills for your job, train for a new career or cultivate a new hobby.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

L:ynda.com is an online video library of more than 12,000 educational courses — everything from photography and coding to money-management and business skills.

“We have had several requests in Adult Services to offer Lynda.com,” librarian Sharon Coronado said in a news release. “We really do everything we can to meet the requests of our community, so I’m very excited that we were able to budget for this subscription and now offer it free to our patrons.”

Cardholders are able to access Lynda.com inside or outside the library from any device with an internet connection. All you need is your library card number. Go to www.slolibrary.org to access Lynda.com for free.

The library still lends books and supports reading with a summer reading program for children and book clubs for adults.

It also has downloadable audiobooks, digital magazines, streaming videos and music and a creative lab to edit video or photos. And each of the 15 library branches in the county offer internet, computers and Wi-Fi access.