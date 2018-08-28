SLO County libraries add new streaming service — with 30,000 free movies

Looking for a commercial-free, fee-free movie streaming service? San Luis Obispo County’s libraries have got you covered.

SLO County residents with a library card can sign up and access Kanopy, a movie and television show streaming service that partners with public libraries and universities, for free.

The service, which offers more than 30,000 films, aims to provide not only entertainment but inspiration, the website says.

“At Kanopy we believe in the power of film to bridge cultural boundaries and bring people together,” the website reads.

#SLOlibraries now offers #Kanopy on-demand film streaming service for free! Library card holders: sign up to start streaming films from any computer, TV or mobile device by downloading the Kanopy app. @SloFilmFest @SLOTribune @NewTimesSLO Get started https://t.co/xlLinzAlz7 pic.twitter.com/hR2ikXOsd0 — slocountylibraries (@slolibraries) August 28, 2018

The libraries pay a fee so that cardholders can access the streaming service by downloading the Kanopy app from any internet-accessible device, audio visual librarian Steve Kinsey said.

“We decided to use their service to provide more high-quality streaming options than we had before,” said Kinsey, who did not provide a cost for the service.

In the past, the library only offered free digital movie streaming through a similar service called Hoopla. Kinsey said the library will continue to offer Hoopla because of its range of eBooks and other digital media, not only movies. However, the library decided to partner with Kanopy as well to increase the movie selection and reach a wider audience.

“Not everybody can get to the library to use our great collection here, which is better than both Hoopla and Kanopy,” Kinsey said. “It’s a great way to reach out, and it’s accessible 24/7.”

To obtain a library card, you can register online for limited services, or for full privileges register in person at one of the 15 locations across the county.

Registration requires a filled-out application and photo identification. Minors under the age of 13 must have a parent or legal guardian present in order to obtain a card. Anyone 13 years or older can register for their own card.

