The Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero held their annual Black Friday Adopt-a-Thon with fee-waived adoptions for all animals. The results were over 100 animals finding new homes as of Sunday afternoon.
More than 100 cats, dogs adopted during Woods Humane Society’s Black Friday event

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 25, 2018 05:50 PM

More than 100 animals have been adopted from Woods Humane Society since the shelter’s annual Black Friday Adopt-a-Thon promotion began on Friday.

“This is our Christmas,” said Chantalle Little, the shelter’s rescue and foster coordinator. “Everyone finds a home and we get to empty the shelters.”

According to Little, 31 dogs and 75 cats and kittens had been adopted from both of the shelter’s locations — in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero — as of early Sunday afternoon. The event ran from Friday through Sunday.

Before the event began, about 100 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens were available at the main Woods shelter in San Luis Obispo, while approximately 60 cats and kittens were also available at the Woods shelter in Atascadero.

“I think it’s been a record-breaker year,” Little said. She added that the shelter has offered this promotion for about three or four years.

“People have heard about it,” she said. “Everyone knows Woods is the place to get your best friend.”

