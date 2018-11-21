Here’s where to find the cheapest gas in California

If you are one of the millions of people driving in California ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, you might want to consider putting some of these gas stations along your route.

The 10 cheapest gas stations in California were mainly situated in the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday, with gas prices ranging between $2.69 to $2.95 per gallon, according to gas price tracker GasBuddy.com.

For reference, the California average on Wednesday was $3.62 per gallon.

Here is a map of those stations:

Also, if you’re wondering how expensive gas will be in other areas of California you’re traveling to this year, here’s a quick map of the average gas prices across the county: