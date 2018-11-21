Want to help plan SLO’s future? Here’s how you can join an advisory board

San Luis Obispo is now accepting applications for voluntary positions on several advisory body committees.

Those volunteers advise city staff and the City Council on matters that affect policy and issues that will affect the future of the community.

The city is recruiting volunteers for the following groups:

Active Transportation Committee

Administrative Review Board

Architectural Review Commission

Construction Board of Appeals

Cultural Heritage Committee

Housing Authority

Human Relations Commission

Jack House Committee

Mass Transportation Committee

Parks and Recreation Commission

Personnel Board, Planning Commission

Promotional Coordinating Committee

Revenue Enhancement Oversight Commission

Tourism Business Improvement District Board





Applications are available online at www.slocity.org/volunteer.

For questions, contact the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 990 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo, or call 805-781-7100.





Online applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 18.