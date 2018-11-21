Want to help plan SLO’s future? Here’s how you can join an advisory board

San Luis Obispo is now accepting applications for voluntary positions on several advisory body committees.
Those volunteers advise city staff and the City Council on matters that affect policy and issues that will affect the future of the community.
The city is recruiting volunteers for the following groups:
- Active Transportation Committee
- Administrative Review Board
- Architectural Review Commission
- Construction Board of Appeals
- Cultural Heritage Committee
- Housing Authority
- Human Relations Commission
- Jack House Committee
- Mass Transportation Committee
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Personnel Board, Planning Commission
- Promotional Coordinating Committee
- Revenue Enhancement Oversight Commission
- Tourism Business Improvement District Board
Applications are available online at www.slocity.org/volunteer.
For questions, contact the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 990 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo, or call 805-781-7100.
Online applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 18.
Comments