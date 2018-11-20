Are you a tax expert? AARP Foundation is looking for volunteers

San Luis Obispo County’s AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is looking for volunteers to help people file their taxes for the upcoming tax season.

Approaching its 50th year, Tax-Aide offers free tax filing help to anyone who can’t afford a tax preparation service, especially those 50 and older, the organization said in a news release.

Volunteers typically assist older, lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned.

“Tax-Aide volunteers receive training and support in a welcoming environment,” the organization said in the release. “We need volunteer tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome.”

Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification, the organization said.

In 2017, 80 Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 3,500 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at nine sites in San Luis Obispo County, including senior centers and libraries.

To learn more about Tax-Aide, call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277) or go to www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.