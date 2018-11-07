SLO protesters plan rally in support of Mueller investigation after Sessions firing

San Luis Obispo protesters will rally on Thursday evening to express their concern about the ongoing Russia investigation after the firing of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The protesters will join others in hundreds of cities throughout the country as part of the “Nobody is Above the Law — Mueller Protection Rapid Response” movement.

The rallies were initiated on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump fired Sessions and installed the AG’s chief of staff, Matt Whitaker, as acting attorney general.

Whitaker has written pieces criticizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. Some are worried about how this shift will impact the continuing probe.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Donald Trump just crossed a red line, violating the independence of the investigation pursuing criminal charges in the Trump-Russia scandal and cover-up,” protest leaders wrote on the event page.

“Trump putting himself above the law is a threat to our democracy, and we’ve got to get Congress to stop him. We’re mobilizing immediately to demand accountability, because Trump is not above the law.”

Women’s March San Luis Obispo shared a link to the event on their Facebook page and encouraged protesters to meet at the San Luis Obispo Courthouse at 5 p.m. on Thursday. More than 1,000 protesters are signed up to attend, according to the event page.

“This event is a peaceful rally and a sidewalk march,” the post reads. “Obey all traffic signs!”

For more information, visit trumpisnotabovethelaw.org.