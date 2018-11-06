Owner of SLO bar Sidecar seriously injured in crash ‘overwhelmed’ by community support

The owner of the popular downtown San Luis Obispo bar Sidecar is “overwhelmed with hope and feelings of gratitude and love,” following a serious car crash last month, he said in an Instagram post.

Josh Christensen was reportedly driving his Honda Pilot northbound on Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade when he collided with a semi truck. The Honda rolled three times before it came to rest upside down on the freeway, according to Christensen’s Instagram post.

Christensen’s family and friends have rallied financial support online through a GoFundMe campaign with the intention of helping the family with the financial burden of his medical procedures and recovery. As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has raised $84,016 of a $75,000 goal.

“Physically, I’m broken,” Christensen wrote in the Instagram post, adding that he suffered a collapsed lung, shattered wrist, nine broken ribs, broken hip and a “devastated knee,” but did not suffer injuries to his spine, head or internal organs, “despite the severity of my accident.”





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“How did I come through this with the ability to still think, reason, and understand what is happening? Quite simply, it’s a miracle,” Christensen said.

He went on to thank the community for their support and noted that a nurse has rushed into his room multiple times to check on him for an elevated heart rate only to find him crying as he read “the messages of love and encouragement for Lauren (his wife), the kids, and I,” the post read.

“Every time I try to pick up where I left off, emotions flood back and inevitably the dam breaks again as I’m overcome with tears,” he wrote. “These tears are ones of humility, thankfulness, hope, encouragement... but sprinkled in there are feelings of pain and the thought that I am not worthy of such incredible support and love.”

Christensen ended his post by thanking everyone for their love and support.

“Its impact cannot be measured,” he wrote. “Thank you, thank you, thank you... all my love.”