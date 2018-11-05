Former Twin Cities hospital administrator accused of killing his wife in Florida

A former Twin Cities Community Hospital administrator was accused of killing his wife two years ago while living in Florida, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

William Gamba — the Templeton hospital’s former chief nursing officer — is the defendant in a civil case filed by his mother-in-law on Oct. 30 in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court for Pinellas County, Florida.

Gamba was hired in August, according to a now-deleted page on the Twin Cities website, but is no longer an employee of the hospital, Krista Deans, a spokeswoman for Tenet Healthcare, said Friday in response to emailed questions.

Civil lawsuits represent only one party’s side of the story.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Tampa Bay Times reported in November 2016 that Gamba’s wife, Blaise Gamba, died after she was injured while diving off the coast of Madeira Beach near St. Petersburg.

According to the lawsuit, Nancy Huhta, Blaise Gamba’s mother, believes William Gamba killed his wife so he could collect her $1 million life insurance policy, sell her assets and continue carrying on alleged extramarital affairs.

The lawsuit claims William Gamba pulled his wife’s head underwater while she was swimming until she became unresponsive. He then allegedly faked his own injuries while Blaise Gamba was taken to the hospital, where she eventually died.

Local news matters We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers. Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe

Blaise Gamba’s death was ruled a drowning, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Twin Cities quickly made efforts to remove any trace of Gamba from the hospital’s website, scrubbing a page announcing his hiring and removing him from a list of administrators on Friday.

Deans declined to disclose whether Gamba was fired or resigned or when his employment ended.

“This matter is not related to the hospital, and we do not comment on personal matters related to employees,” Deans wrote. “Mr. Gamba is no longer employed at the hospital.”