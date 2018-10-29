A three-car crash in Nipomo on Monday morning backed up traffic on northbound Highway 101.
Three-car crash slows northbound Highway 101 traffic in Nipomo

By Gabby Ferreira

October 29, 2018 08:04 AM

Update, 8:40 a.m.

The crash has cleared, according to the CHP’s incident information log.

Original story:

A three-car crash on northbound Highway 101 in Nipomo is backing up traffic, authorities said.

The crash was initially reported at about 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information log.

The crash is on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, according to Caltrans and the CHP.

The highway is backed up, but both lanes are open, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

