Arroyo Grande woman who died after motorcycle crash is identified

By Lindsey Holden

October 22, 2018 12:45 PM

Officials on Monday identified the Arroyo Grande woman killed in a motorcycle crash last week in Nipomo.

Vonna York, 49, of Arroyo Grande died on Thursday night from injuries she sustained after driving her 2002 Harley Davidson off the road, according to Officer Mike Poelking, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol office.

York was riding westbound on Camino Caballo about 5:30 p.m. and attempted to turn left onto Osage Street when she lost control of the motorcycle. She veered east, off the edge of Osage Street, drove into bushes and hit a wooden fence.

York was ejected and and struck a tree, while the motorcycle came to rest against a stone wall.

CHP officers responded to the scene, and York was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where she died from her injuries.

Poelking said the cause of the crash is still unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

