Date set for dedication of Matthew ‘SLOStringer’ Frank Memorial Highway

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held next month dedicating a scenic stretch of Highway 101 between Avila Beach Drive and Spyglass Drive in Pismo Beach that will be known as the Matthew “SLOStringer” Frank Memorial Highway.

The ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Madonna Meadows. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced in August that a resolution he introduced to name the portion of Highway 101 in memory of the late photographer and newsman passed through the Legislature.

“Matthew ‘SLOStringer’ Frank was an important member of our community and is sorely missed by those who knew him and his reporting,” Cunningham said at the time. “It will be a great honor to his memory to name a portion of Highway 101 after Mr. Frank.”

Frank, 30, a resident of San Luis Obispo, attracted a loyal following on social media, where he published breaking news, typically related to public safety.

Cunningham’s resolution stated that Frank built a reputation for “diligence and accuracy as a premier source of public safety news and reporting up and down the Central Coast.”

Frank died in the early hours of March 21, 2017, while en route to a structure fire in Atascadero. Frank’s truck left the road, struck a tree and caught fire on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita.

Tribune staff writer Matt Fountain contributed to this report.