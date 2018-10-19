Calling all plant lovers: Cal Poly’s got 2,500 succulents for sale

Cal Poly students will be selling more than 125 varieties of succulents at a two-day plant sale this weekend.

The Succulentopia sale is run by four agricultural and environmental plant sciences students, who learned how to grow plants on deadline and how to market them. The sale was held for the first time last spring.

“Being involved in this project gives me a taste of what it’s like to work in a commercial nursery and provides me with valuable techniques in producing quality, marketable plants,” said student Karianne Rydberg in a news release. “It’s the ultimate Learn by Doing experience.”

More than 2,500 plants will be available for purchase at a variety of sizes and prices: 4-inch pots, $4.50; 4.5-inch pots, $5.50; 6-inch succulent garden, $12.50; 8-inch succulent garden, $25; plus additional large plants priced accordingly.

The sale runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Horticulture Unit near the Poly Plant Shop.