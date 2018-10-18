Cal Poly has the highest 2018 graduation rates in the CSU, data shows

Cal Poly students continue to outpace their CSU counterparts when it comes to graduation rates.

Among the 23 campuses in the CSU system, Cal Poly was the only school to surpass the graduation targets set by the Graduation Initiative 2025 during the 2017-18 school year, according to preliminary data released this week.

Cal Poly students have been graduating at higher rates than their peers for at least the past two decades, institutional research data shows.

In 2018, Cal Poly’s four-year graduation rate for the 2014 cohort was 52 percent — more than double the CSU average of 25.4 percent.

The university hopes 71 percent of all freshmen will graduate in four years by 2025.

Cal State Dominguez Hills had the lowest graduation rate of 6 percent after four years and 35 percent in six years.

“The CSU continues to be the key to a bright future for California and for those who earn high-quality college degrees here,” Chancellor Timothy White said in a news release. “These data demonstrate that sustained investment in the CSU is producing good results, and with additional financial support from the state, we can maintain this positive trajectory for students.”

Cal Poly’s six-year graduation rate for the 2012 cohort was 80 percent, well above the CSU average of 61.1 percent.

That figure was slightly lower than Cal Poly’s interim target (82.4 percent), which projects the university graduating 92 percent of all freshmen within six years by 2025.

Cal Poly did not perform as well among two-year graduation rates for transfer students in 2018. The university made “limited progress” by graduating 34.4 percent of the 2016 transfer cohort, below the CSU average of 37.6 percent.

However, Cal Poly excelled in graduating four-year transfer students.

The preliminary four-year transfer graduation rate for the 2014 cohort was 89.3 percent, exceeding the interim target goal of 83.3 percent by a significant margin. At the CSU level, the four-year graduation rate for transfer students in 2018 was 77 percent.

Cal Poly made moderate progress in eliminating the gap between the percentage of underrepresented minorities and their peers who graduate within six years, the data shows.

The preliminary equity gap for the 2012 cohort is 9.3 percent, which is above Cal Poly’s interim target (8.1), but below the CSU average of 10.5.

And the gap between Pell-eligible students and their peers narrowed to 7.7 percent, lower than the CSU average of 9.5.

In 2018, CSU students earned a total of 105,431 bachelor’s degrees, an all-time high for the system.