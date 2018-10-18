Who’s got the biggest pumpkin? 16 compete in a weigh-off at Mission Plaza

Sixteen tremendous gourds were hauled to Mission Plaza for a grand weigh-off Thursday evening, and the award for the most giant of the giant pumpkins went to Bill Quirk of Goleta.

Quirk’s 727-pound behemoth took the title at the 13th annual Great Pumpkin and Scarecrow Contest in San Luis Obispo. The event was sponsored by Farm Supply.

Quirk won $750 and a champion jacket complimentary of Poor Richard’s Press.

“I think it was a very successful event, bringing our agricultural community together and showcasing our local growers,” said Diana Melero, marketing coordinator for Farm Supply.

