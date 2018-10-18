The Great Pumpkin Contest comes to Mission Plaza in SLO

Farm Supply hosted the 13th annual Great Pumpkin and Scarecrow contest in San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Who’s got the biggest pumpkin? 16 compete in a weigh-off at Mission Plaza

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

October 18, 2018 07:37 PM

Sixteen tremendous gourds were hauled to Mission Plaza for a grand weigh-off Thursday evening, and the award for the most giant of the giant pumpkins went to Bill Quirk of Goleta.

Quirk’s 727-pound behemoth took the title at the 13th annual Great Pumpkin and Scarecrow Contest in San Luis Obispo. The event was sponsored by Farm Supply.

Quirk won $750 and a champion jacket complimentary of Poor Richard’s Press.

“I think it was a very successful event, bringing our agricultural community together and showcasing our local growers,” said Diana Melero, marketing coordinator for Farm Supply.

