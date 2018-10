Fire destroyed a home in Heritage Ranch early Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

When crews responded to the home, in the 2300 block of Little Creek Lane, they found that the structure was “fully involved,” in fire, Cal Fire tweeted just before 2 a.m. Monday. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home, which was gutted, Cal Fire said.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Engines are at scene of a fully involved structure fire at 2395 Little Creek Ln (Hertitage Ranch). Fire contained to the structure. Crews have knock down on the fire are mopping up. #HeritageIC pic.twitter.com/LTUhG3b5ci — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 15, 2018

#HeritageIC (final) no one was home at the time of the fire. Non injury. Unfortunately home is completely destroyed. Cause is under investigation. Crews committed approx 1 more hour. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 15, 2018

Local news matters We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers. Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe