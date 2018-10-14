The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a swath of Southern California that includes the mountains of San Luis Obispo County. The warning will go into effect at 9 a.m. Monday.
Red flag warning for ‘critical fire weather’ issued for SLO County mountains

By Gabby Ferreira

October 14, 2018 05:45 PM

The National Weather Service announced that a red flag warning will be in effect for San Luis Obispo County mountains beginning Monday morning.

The warning, which is sent out when authorities forecast weather conditions that could cause dangerous wildfires, will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. The red flag warning also affects Santa Barbara County mountains, the foothills of the Cuyama Valley and much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“Single-digit humidities and no significant rainfall in recent days will create critical fire weather conditions,” the agency said.

Winds in SLO County are forecast to reach 15 to 25 mph, and daily minimum humidities are forecast to be between 4 and 10 percent, according to the NWS.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the NWS said. “If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.”

