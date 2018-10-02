Fire in training area at Fort Hunter Liggett burns 200 acres

Update, 3:30 p.m.

The fire has burned a total of 200 acres and is expected to be fully contained later this evening, according to a tweet from Fort Hunter Liggett. The base cautioned that smoke may linger in the area for a few days.

Original story:

Firefighters are battling a blaze at Fort Hunter Liggett, the base said Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, located in a training area off Nacimiento-Fergusson Road by the San Miguelito Loop, began between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m., according to Cindy McIntyre, a public affairs specialist at Fort Hunter Liggett, and a tweet from the base. The road links Highway 101 to Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast.

A large fire off the Nacimiento-Fergusson Road by the San Miguelito Loop is being tended by engines from FHL, Los Padres National Forest, and CalFire. It was reported sometime before 1 p.m. Motorists are advised to go 10 mph through the area due to emergency personnel on road. — Fort Hunter Liggett (@FtHunterLiggett) October 2, 2018

An initial report said the fire had burned approximately 7 or 8 acres, though a second report said the fire had burned an estimated 40 acres, McIntyre said.

Crews from Fort Hunter Liggett, Cal Fire and Los Padres National Forest are fighting the fire, according to the tweet.

Nacimiento-Fergusson Road is still open, and law enforcement is slowly directing traffic through, McIntyre said.

Officials do not yet know what caused the fire, McIntyre said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

