Firefighters were battling a 100-acre blaze at Fort Hunter Liggett on Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire tweeted about the blaze at about 4:10 p.m. and said aircraft were assisting out of Paso Robles.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Additional information was not immediately available.

Paso Robles Air Attack Base Aircraft assisting Fort Hunter Liggett fire with a 100 acre fire pic.twitter.com/mw0cXyRmd1 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 15, 2018

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.