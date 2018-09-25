Man seriously injured in fall from 3rd-story window in Santa Barbara

A man was seriously injured Tuesday in a fall from a third-story window in downtown Santa Barbara.

The call came in shortly before 8:30 a.m. as a possible hanging on the 300 block of East Carrillo Street, according to Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Todd Johnson.

However, upon arrival, officers found a badly injured man lying in the driving of the residential building, Johnson said.

“The male subject either jumped or fell out of the window,” Johnson said, adding that the incident remained under investigation.

The victim was treated at the scene by city firefighters and AMR paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Johnson said foul play is not suspected.

