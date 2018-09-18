Cal Poly experiencing partial power outage

Cal Poly experienced a partial power outage Tuesday morning, the university said in a mass text message.

“Officials have determined the cause and anticipate power restoration to impacted areas within 1-2 hours,” the text said.

The outage started at about 8:40 a.m. and “originated with a switch involving the Children’s Center and Football offices near the stadium,” according to university spokesman Matt Lazier. “Power is being restored to affected areas as we speak.”

Lazier said some areas originally affected by the outage already have power restored, while others are expected in the next hour. Housing was not affected, Lazier said.

Cal Poly’s radio station, KCPR, is reportedly off the air due to the outage, according to a tweet from Thomas Morales, a broadcast engineer in Cal Poly’s journalism department. Morales said in another tweet that power was expected to be restored at about 11:30 a.m.

The university previously experienced a campus-wide power outage on Sunday.

@kcpr913 is currently off the air on all platforms due to a campus power outage at Cal Poly. Updates to follow. — Thomas Morales (@tomovidpro) September 18, 2018

Cal Poly is experiencing a partial power outage to the campus. Officials have determined the cause and anticipate power restoration to impacted areas within 1-2 hours. Proceed with caution in impacted areas. — Cal Poly Police (@CalPolyPolice) September 18, 2018

This story will be updated.