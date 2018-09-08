Dodgers star Justin Turner nominated for MLB award that honors ‘extraordinary character’

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to the player who best represents “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Turner’s numerous off-the-field efforts include partnering with the San Luis Obispo County-based 17Strong Foundation, which was established by late Arroyo Grande resident Ryan Teixeira and carried on by his family and loved ones.

Turner surprised Teixeira while he was at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center awaiting a bone marrow transplant in December 2017. Teixeira was diagnosed with leukemia eight months after his final round of chemotherapy stemming from his initial cancer diagnosis.

Teixeira was 20 years old when he died in March 2017.

The 17Strong Foundation gives patients who are recovering from a life-altering illness a victory trip of their choice.

This is the second year in a row Turner has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award.

“Being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award is not something that I take lightly, and I’m extremely proud and honored to be included among this special group of nominees from around the league,” Turner told mlb.com. “My wife Kourtney and I realize how blessed we are to have this platform, and are determined to use it to give back to the community and fans that have been so supportive of us.”

