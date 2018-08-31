Woman dies after jumping off Highway 101 overpass in Atascadero

The woman who jumped off an Atascadero overpass onto Highway 101 on Wednesday died later that day as a result of her injuries, according to police and a city spokeswoman.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, stopped her vehicle in the middle of the Curbaril Avenue overpass at about 10:30 a.m. and jumped onto the northbound lanes of the freeway, said Terrie Banish, deputy city manager.

She survived the fall and didn’t appear to have been hit by any vehicles when she was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment.

However, she died shortly after arriving at the hospital from injuries sustained during the fall.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police have not released the identity of the woman because they suspect it was a suicide, Lt. Robert Molle said. Banish said the cause of death was officially still under investigation.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal