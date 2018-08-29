Woman jumps off Atascadero overpass onto Hwy. 101

A woman was rushed to San Luis Obispo for medical treatment Wednesday morning after she jumped off of the Curbaril Avenue overpass onto Highway 101 in Atascadero.

Around 10:30 a.m., an unidentified white woman wearing white shorts, a red shirt and a baseball hat stopped her vehicle in the middle of the overpass “and appeared to jump onto the northbound 101 freeway,” according to city of Atascadero spokeswoman Terrie Banish and the California Highway Patrol Incidents page.

Banish said the woman survived the fall and did not appear to be struck, but she was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No further information was available.

