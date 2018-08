Sharp-eyed Estero Bay watchers may have noticed an uptick in activity out on the water — Dynegy Energy has begun removing a pair of 1950s era pipelines connecting the Morro Bay Power Plant to an underwater oil terminal approximately 3,740 feet off the coast.

Morro Bay City Manager Scott Collins said the removal began last week and is expected to continue through October.

The removal is part of a larger effort to decommission the old power plant, which closed in 2014.

