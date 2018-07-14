Oil pipes to be ripped out as Morro Bay Power Plant inches closer to decommissioning

The California Coastal Commission on Friday gave the go-ahead for Dynegy Inc. to decommission the Morro Bay Power Plant oil terminal.

The decision allows Dynegy to “decommission, partially remove and partially abandon-in-place” the terminal that’s been inactive since the 1990s, when the plant switched from fuel oil to natural gas, according to a commission report. Part of the project involves ripping out two pipes that once were used by tanker ships to supply the plant with oil.

Dynegy previously received a permit in February from the State Lands Commission; the coastal commission’s approval is the latest step in the project.

The Morro Bay Power Plant was built in 1953, but it was taken offline in 2014. Since then, plant owner Dynegy was sold to Vistra Energy in a $1.7 billion merger last fall.

The site of the plant is privately owned, but the city of Morro Bay has some say on the eventual disposition of the property, which is located near the oceanfront and Morro Rock.